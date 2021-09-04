RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $442.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

