Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,707. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

