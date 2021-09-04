Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 28.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 148,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $708,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $292.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.35. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $293.90. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.