Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.20

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

