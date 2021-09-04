REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in REV Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REV Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REVG opened at $16.33 on Friday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.