Reviewing Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Youdao and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youdao and Learning Tree International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 3.51 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -5.77 Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.14 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Youdao and Learning Tree International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.