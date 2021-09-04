Revolution Populi Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $67.04 million and $423,859.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

