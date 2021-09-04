RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 3.7%

RH (NYSE:RH)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $674.54 and last traded at $678.68. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.17.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
