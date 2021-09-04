RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 3.7%

RH (NYSE:RH)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $674.54 and last traded at $678.68. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

