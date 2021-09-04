rhino investment partners Inc Buys 31,907 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the quarter. Bank7 comprises about 2.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

BSVN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

