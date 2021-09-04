rhino investment partners Inc Buys Shares of 157,607 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000. State Street comprises about 8.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.