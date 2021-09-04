Rhumbline Advisers Buys 115,773 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

