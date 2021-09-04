Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.88 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Kohl’s worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $62,026,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $40,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

