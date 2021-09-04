Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

