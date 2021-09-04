Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 106,396 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9,415.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $310.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.30 and a 200-day moving average of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,075 shares in the company, valued at $29,067,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,182,915 shares of company stock valued at $317,681,198 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

