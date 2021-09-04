Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,060 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AECOM were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.