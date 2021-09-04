RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

