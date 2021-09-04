Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

