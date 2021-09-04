Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,685 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $415,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

ALG stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

