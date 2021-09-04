Rosenblatt Securities Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,338 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

