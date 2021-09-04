Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 120.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CohBar were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWBR stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CohBar Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

