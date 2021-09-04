Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,227 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446 over the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STOK opened at $25.35 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

