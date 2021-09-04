Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

