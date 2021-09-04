Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 456.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDTX stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $355.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

