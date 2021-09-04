Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 664 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOUT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.