Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

