Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,385.39. The stock has a market cap of £111.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

