Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROYMY. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $13.95 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.50%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

