RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after buying an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.