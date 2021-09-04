RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $36.70 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

