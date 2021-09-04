Russell Christine Sells 6,037 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

