Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 172,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

