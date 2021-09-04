Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $76.00 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

