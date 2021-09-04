Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 867,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

