Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.18% of Peoples Bancorp worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

