Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,843 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,462 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 67,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $57.18 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

