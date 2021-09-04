Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

RYI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 172,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $942.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

