Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $130.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

