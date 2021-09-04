Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

