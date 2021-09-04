Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 27 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $463.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average of $386.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

