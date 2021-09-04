Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

