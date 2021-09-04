Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

