Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

