Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $305.75 on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.48 and a 200-day moving average of $291.58.
Schindler Company Profile
