Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $305.75 on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.48 and a 200-day moving average of $291.58.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

