Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €143.33 ($168.62) and traded as high as €154.70 ($182.00). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €154.40 ($181.65), with a volume of 548,234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.58 ($170.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

