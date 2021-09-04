Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-$6.70 EPS.
Science Applications International stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.