Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-$6.70 EPS.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

