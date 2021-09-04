Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 5,358 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.