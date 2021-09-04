Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
UVE opened at $13.65 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
