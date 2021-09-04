Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UVE opened at $13.65 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

