Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $49.77 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00007062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $49.77 million and $2.86 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

