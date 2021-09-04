Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $26.49 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,489,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,330,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $42,951,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 301,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,037,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

