Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,166 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

